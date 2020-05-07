Virus hospitalization is new barrier to military enlistment

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Defense Department guidelines say people who have been hospitalized for the coronavirus won't be allowed to enlist in the military unless they get a special medical waiver.

A memo signed Wednesday says applicants who have tested positive for the virus but did not require hospitalization will be allowed to enlist, as long as all health and other requirements are met.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the guidelines, which say that people who were hospitalized may have longer-term physical limitations.

Those people would be considered "permanently disqualified" but could then be allowed to request a waiver from the military service they want to enter.