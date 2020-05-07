Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virus hospitalization is new barrier to military enlistment

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Defense Department must improve the way it responds to child-on-child sexual assault at military bases in the U.S. and abroad as part of a sweeping new law President Donald Trump signed Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. While the Pentagon began addressing sexual assault in the ranks a decade ago, an Associated Press investigation revealed that similar reports involving military kids got lost in a dead zone of justice. Child offenders were rarely held accountable _ even when they confessed _ and victims often received no counseling or other help. Under the new law, more than 70,000 students in Pentagon-run schools now receive the same legal protections as their U.S. public school counterparts. The schools also must overhaul their system for tracking and addressing assault allegations. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Virus hospitalization is new barrier to military enlistment
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 11:12:22-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Defense Department guidelines say people who have been hospitalized for the coronavirus won't be allowed to enlist in the military unless they get a special medical waiver.

A memo signed Wednesday says applicants who have tested positive for the virus but did not require hospitalization will be allowed to enlist, as long as all health and other requirements are met.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the guidelines, which say that people who were hospitalized may have longer-term physical limitations.

Those people would be considered "permanently disqualified" but could then be allowed to request a waiver from the military service they want to enter.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.