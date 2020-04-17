Virus-fueled conspiracy theories take aim at hospitals

The coronavirus has breathed fresh life into old conspiracy theories and inspired a mishmash of new ones, with a cast of villains that includes Bill Gates, 5G wireless technology, the United Nations and President Donald Trump's political foes.

The baseless claims spreading on social media also feature videos taken outside hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Videos posted under the #FilmYourHospital hashtag are promoting a right-wing conspiracy theory that fear-mongering media outlets and Democrats are intentionally exaggerating COVID-19's deadly toll.

A New York City doctor whose Queens hospital was among the hashtag campaign's targets says it disrespects the sacrifices made by heath care workers who are risking their lives.