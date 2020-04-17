Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virus-fueled conspiracy theories take aim at hospitals

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Minchillo/AP
A patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center, Monday, April 13, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Virus-fueled conspiracy theories take aim at hospitals
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 15:09:14-04

The coronavirus has breathed fresh life into old conspiracy theories and inspired a mishmash of new ones, with a cast of villains that includes Bill Gates, 5G wireless technology, the United Nations and President Donald Trump's political foes.

The baseless claims spreading on social media also feature videos taken outside hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Videos posted under the #FilmYourHospital hashtag are promoting a right-wing conspiracy theory that fear-mongering media outlets and Democrats are intentionally exaggerating COVID-19's deadly toll.

A New York City doctor whose Queens hospital was among the hashtag campaign's targets says it disrespects the sacrifices made by heath care workers who are risking their lives.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.