Virginia restaurant to fill dining room with mannequins to accommodate social distancing guidelines

Courtesy of The Inn at Little Washington
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 14, 2020
To accommodate Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's social distancing guidelines when they reopen, a three-Michelin-star restaurant said they would fill their dining room with mannequins.

Gov. Northam announced Tuesday that Northern Virginia's Phase One would be delayed until May 29. The Inn at Little Washington is located in northern Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C.

With the state reopening, the restaurant told CNN they wanted to entertain guests while also conducting safe distancing, which is where the mannequins came in.

According to CNN , the mannequins will be dressed in 1940s attire, which was supplied by a local theater.

