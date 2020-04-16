Menu

Virginia bridal shop giving away 50 wedding gowns to engaged health care workers

Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 16, 2020
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach bridal shop is thanking hard-working health care workers who are treating coronavirus patients by giving away designer wedding dresses to those who are engaged.

On Aug. 16, Ava Clara Couture Bridal will hold its "Tulle 4 All Gown Giveaway," in which it will give away 50 designed dresses to health care workers.

Each bride will have 30 minutes to try on gowns and select their wedding dress to take home with them on the day of the event. Bridal stylists will be available to assist and answer questions.

The dresses are valued at up to $4,000.

"These ladies are risking their lives to help save ours," said Ava Clara Couture Bridal owner and Tulle 4 All founder, Alex Fleear. "This special event is the least we can do to give back to them and show our appreciation for their brave efforts."

Tulle 4 All is a non-profit committed to serving brides in need in the Hampton Roads area.

This story was originally published by Julia Varnier on WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.

