Virginia bishop who preached 'God is larger than this dreaded virus" dies of COVID-19

Courtesy of The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church via Facebook
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 16, 2020
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, who preached that "God is larger than this dreaded virus" to his congregation, died of COVID-19 a day before Easter.

Glenn's church The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church announced in a sermon on Easter Sunday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the founder, and pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m.," the church posted.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine mourned the passing of Glenn via Twitter .

“My heart sinks as I learn this morning that Bishop Gerald Glenn, pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, died yesterday from COVID-19," Kaine tweeted.

According to WTVR , Glenn gave the sermon on March 22.

"I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus," Bishop Glenn told his congregation.

Earlier this month, Glenn and his wife, Mother Marcietia Glenn, had tested positive for COVID-19, WTVR reported.

