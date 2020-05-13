Video: Suspects punch Target employee after being told to wear face masks inside store

Police in California says two suspects have been arrested after a fight at a Target broke out over the men not wearing face masks while inside the store.

Investigators say the suspects, later identified as Philip Hamilton, 31, and Paul Hamilton, 29, were caught on camera assaulting an employee at the Van Nuys, California store earlier this month while being escorted out of the store.

The cameras caputred one of the suspects punching an employee, who then broke his arm when he fell to the ground.

They were arrested and they're held on a $50,000 bail.