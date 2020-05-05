Video shows NYPD officers using force in social-distancing arrest in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Video has surfaced of NYPD police officers using force to arrest three men in Brooklyn on Saturday after a group that had gathered refused to disperse, according to police.

Authorities said the incident started just after 8:30 p.m. when the officers observed several people gathering in East New York, Brooklyn. According to police, the group was not following social distancing orders.

After officers gave multiple verbal commands for the group to disperse, a man in the group refused, prompting police to try to place him in custody.

Officials said the man resisted the officers' attempts to handcuff him.

Meanwhile, a second man approached the cops from behind "in an aggressive manner," trying to interfere with arrest, the NYPD said.

Authorities said a third man in the group also refused orders to disperse and "became boisterous," which caused a large crowd to form at the scene, making the situation more chaotic.

The NYPD said the first man now faces charges including obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly, violation of local law, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The second man is expected to face similar charges, as well as criminal possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest, officials said.

The third man is likely to be face charges, including obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and violation of local law, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred the same night as another controversial social-distancing arrest in Manhattan's East Village that resulted in an officer being placed on modified duty.

The NYPD initially said Sunday they arrested three people and issued 51 summonses across the city.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom on WPIX in New York.

