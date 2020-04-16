Menu

Veteran NYPD detective who beat 9/11-related cancer dies of the coronavirus

NYPD
NYPD Detective Robert Cardona, a 19-year veteran of the force, is the latest officer to fall victim to coronavirus in New York City, according to Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 16, 2020
NEW YORK CITY — A veteran NYPD detective who beat September 11-related cancer is the latest officer to fall victim to the novel coronavirus.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, Detective Robert Cardona died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications after 19 years on the force.

Cardona, assigned to the 13th Precinct in Manhattan's Gramercy Park neighborhood, leaves behind an 8-year-old son, Harrison tweeted.

Wednesday saw over 6,200 uniformed members of the NYPD out sick, over 17% of the force, though that figure has slowly declined for nearly a week.

As of Wednesday, 2,749 people in the NYPD have tested positive for COVID-19.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom on WPIX in New York.

