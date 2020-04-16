Veteran NYPD detective who beat 9/11-related cancer dies of the coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY — A veteran NYPD detective who beat September 11-related cancer is the latest officer to fall victim to the novel coronavirus.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, Detective Robert Cardona died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications after 19 years on the force.

Cardona, assigned to the 13th Precinct in Manhattan's Gramercy Park neighborhood, leaves behind an 8-year-old son, Harrison tweeted.

Wednesday saw over 6,200 uniformed members of the NYPD out sick, over 17% of the force, though that figure has slowly declined for nearly a week.

As of Wednesday, 2,749 people in the NYPD have tested positive for COVID-19.

Today we lost another great detective to Covid-19 complications. Detective Robert Cardona is a 19 year veteran and leaves behind an 8-year-old son. While assigned to the 13th Precinct Detective Squad, Robert was a 911 cancer survivor and dedicated DEA delegate. pic.twitter.com/WUIdAVBufz — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) April 16, 2020

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom on WPIX in New York.