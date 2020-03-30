Vaping, smoking might increase risks from COVID-19

Right now, doctors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are trying to figure out whether people who vape are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Currently, vapers and smokers are not in the high-risk category.

Doctors say coronavirus is a respiratory disease, which affects the lungs. People who vape or smoke already have weaker lungs. Last year, we saw many teens go to the hospital with lung illnesses associated with vaping.

Dr. David Beuther, Chief Medical Information Officer at National Jewish Health says while vapers and smokers are at a greater risk, the risk of developing more severe complications is even greater.

“I’d be more worried about you more than normal, but I think anybody that vapes, that inhales anything toxic into their lungs, is putting their lungs at risk, because it probably alters the immune system,” said Dr. Beuther. “It probably causes some irritation. It probably reduces your own lung’s ability to defend itself against this virus.

Vaping may also contribute to more infections when people are using the device and exhaling.

Dr. Beuther says while we try to stay six feet away from people, someone vaping may blow their cloud further than that and that could increase the risk of spreading the virus.

Dr. Beuther encourages people to take this virus seriously and to consider quitting smoking.

