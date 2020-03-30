Menu

Vaping, smoking might increase risks from COVID-19

Posted: 3:00 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 18:00:57-04
2012 Getty Images
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 01: In this photo illustration the owner of a shop that sells electronic cigarettes demonstrates how to use one on March 1, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. The German government has announced that it classifies the liquids used in electronic cigarettes as pharmaceuticals because the liquids contain nicotine, and that sale of the liquids requires certification. An estimated 1.2 to 2 million people in Germany use electronic cigarettes, and the retailers that sell the liquids now face the problem that they are breaking the law. Electronic cigarettes have thus far been in a legal grey area with some lawmakers pushing for conclusive studies to determine their potential health effects. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Right now, doctors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are trying to figure out whether people who vape are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Currently, vapers and smokers are not in the high-risk category.

Doctors say coronavirus is a respiratory disease, which affects the lungs. People who vape or smoke already have weaker lungs. Last year, we saw many teens go to the hospital with lung illnesses associated with vaping.

Dr. David Beuther, Chief Medical Information Officer at National Jewish Health says while vapers and smokers are at a greater risk, the risk of developing more severe complications is even greater.

“I’d be more worried about you more than normal, but I think anybody that vapes, that inhales anything toxic into their lungs, is putting their lungs at risk, because it probably alters the immune system,” said Dr. Beuther. “It probably causes some irritation. It probably reduces your own lung’s ability to defend itself against this virus.

Vaping may also contribute to more infections when people are using the device and exhaling.

Dr. Beuther says while we try to stay six feet away from people, someone vaping may blow their cloud further than that and that could increase the risk of spreading the virus.

Dr. Beuther encourages people to take this virus seriously and to consider quitting smoking.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 and how you can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.