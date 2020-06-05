Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to service after being sidelined by the coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bullit Marquez/AP
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to service after being sidelined by the coronavirus
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 07:34:34-04

WASHINGTON — The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has returned to sea and is conducting military operations in the Pacific region, 10 weeks after a massive coronavirus outbreak sidelined Navy warship.

Sailors wearing white face masks lined the flight deck in their dress white uniforms and stood a virus-safe 10 feet apart in a final, formal thank you as the ship sailed out of port in Guam and headed into the Philippine Sea.

The Roosevelt pulled into Guam on March 27, with a rapidly escalating number of sailors testing positive for the virus. Over time, more than 1,000 were infected with COVID-19, setting off a lengthy process to move the sailors ashore for quarantine and treatment.

The ship's former commander, Brett Crozier, was fired shortly after the ship arrived in Guam over a letter he sent to top Navy officials, pleading for resources that would allow him to isolate crew members to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the time the letter was sent, about 100 of his crewmembers had contracted the virus.

Then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said he fired Crozier because he felt the letter — which leaked to the press — was too widely disseminated. Modly later admonished sailors on the aircraft carrier to cheering Crozier as he left the ship.

Modly later resigned his post over his handling of the incident.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo