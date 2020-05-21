Menu

Using face masks and sanitizer, couples say 'I do' in Vegas

John Locher/AP
LaTahja Frazier, left, and Laborskie Frazier pose for their wedding photographer after getting married at The Little Neon Chapel, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 21, 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — For couples who get married in the famous wedding chapels of Las Vegas, their vows to love each other in sickness and in health are taking on fresh meaning in the time of the coronavirus.

Brides and grooms sanitize their hands and get their temperature checked before walking down the aisle.

Guests are rare and typically don face masks.

And drive-thru weddings are more popular than ever.  

More than 1,500 couples have been issued marriage licenses in Sin City since April 27, when the county clerk's office reopened amid new safety protocols calling for masks and social distancing at weddings.

