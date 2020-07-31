USC dealing with coronavirus outbreak at fraternity houses

A California university is using testing and contact tracing to stop a large outbreak of Covid-19 among fraternity houses, according to media reports.

The University of Southern California has reported at least 150 positive coronavirus cases. Los Angeles-area media reports that dozens of those cases were traced to three or four fraternities near campus.

The fraternity houses are off-campus, and it is not clear if the infected people were fraternity members or just students renting a room for the summer.

Dr. Sarah Van Orman, chief health officer of USC Student Health, does not believe the students got Covid-19 from a party.

"And because people live in close proximity, they sort of spread it to each other," Van Orman told ABC7 . "It was not large fraternity parties, they were small gatherings, but unfortunately, it was enough to allow it to spread to these communities."