US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 cases each day becoming the norm in a surge that shows no signs of slowing.

The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be much larger than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse. Deaths are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day. However, experts say medical and testing advances give them reason to believe the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the US passed 10 million since the start of the pandemic.

Despite a rise in recorded cases, the University of Washington's IHME model projects up to 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths per day by the end of December. During the height of the pandemic in April, the US roughly averaged 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths per day.