US stock futures fell sharply overnight, signaling tough day ahead for Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average appears poise for more losses Wednesday after futures plunged overnight, triggering "limit down" levels.

While the Dow recovered slightly on Tuesday on the back of President Donald Trump's talk of a stimulus plan, futures fell sharply overnight, signaling a tough day ahead for markets.

According to CNBC, U.S. stock futures well 5 percent before trading was halted. According to CNN, Dow futures fell more than 800 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 28 percent since hitting its all-time high in February.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and administration officials said they are considering sending Americans cash directly within a matter of weeks in an attempt to boost the economy amid quarantines caused by the coronavirus pandemic.