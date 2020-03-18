Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

US stock futures fell sharply overnight, signaling tough day ahead for Wall Street

Posted: 5:56 AM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 08:56:48-04
items.[0].image.alt
The last time stocks did this well in January, Tom Brady was a tween and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was a toddler.
US stock futures fell sharply overnight, signaling tough day ahead for Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average appears poise for more losses Wednesday after futures plunged overnight, triggering "limit down" levels.

While the Dow recovered slightly on Tuesday on the back of President Donald Trump's talk of a stimulus plan, futures fell sharply overnight, signaling a tough day ahead for markets.

According to CNBC, U.S. stock futures well 5 percent before trading was halted. According to CNN, Dow futures fell more than 800 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 28 percent since hitting its all-time high in February.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and administration officials said they are considering sending Americans cash directly within a matter of weeks in an attempt to boost the economy amid quarantines caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.