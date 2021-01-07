Menu

US sets daily records for COVID-19 deaths in back-to-back days, Johns Hopkins reports

Luca Bruno/AP
Doctors tend to a coronavirus patient in the Intensive Care Unit at 'Ospedale di Circolo' hospital, in Varese, Italy, Friday, Nov.6, 2020. Lombardy is among the four Italian regions classified as red zones, where a strict lockdown was imposed starting Friday to be reassessed in two weeks in an effort to curb the COVID-19 infections growing curve. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 07:47:43-05

On Wednesday — for the second straight day — the U.S. set a new record in single-day deaths linked to COVID-19.

According to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University, 3,865 people died of COVID-19 throughout the country on Wednesday. That tops the previous record of 3,775 single day COVID-19 deaths, which was set on Tuesday.

According to Johns Hopkins, there have been four days in the past week in which the U.S. has recorded more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths. For context, 2,977 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

According to the COVID Tracking Project — which tallies COVID-19 deaths using different methods than Johns Hopkins — the rolling seven-day average of deaths linked to the virus sits at 2,636.

Officials fear that COVID-19 deaths will continue to rise in the coming days, due to an increase in travel during Christmas and New Year’s.

New cases of COVID-19 and deaths linked to the virus spiked in the weeks following a surge in travel for Thanksgiving. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the rolling seven day average of COVID-19 deaths leaped up from 1,568 to 2,354 in the two weeks following Thanksgiving.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, fears the U.S. could be poised to experience a “surge on top of a surge” of the virus at a time when hospitals across the country are already overwhelmed.

Since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins reports that more than 361,000 people have died of the virus — a total that leads all other countries around the world. No other country has recorded more than 200,000 deaths, and only three others — Brazil, India and Mexico — have recorded at least 100,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, 21 million Americans have contracted the virus. The only other country with at least 10 million confirmed cases India.

