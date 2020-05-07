US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man in immigration custody has died from complications related to the coronavirus, marking the first reported death from the virus among about 30,000 people in immigration custody.

San Diego County spokesman Craig Sturak says the detainee was housed at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego and had been hospitalized since late April.

The San Diego facility has been a hotbed for the spread of COVID-19, with nearly one of five immigration detainees who have tested positive nationwide.