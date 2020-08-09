Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, passengers board a Casco Bay Lines ferry bound for Peaks Island in Portland, Maine. America's failure so far to contain the spread of the coronavirus as it moves across the country has been met with astonishment and alarm on both sides of the Atlantic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases
Posted at 7:21 AM, Aug 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-09 13:02:49-04

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has reached 5 million, by far the highest in the world. That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials believe the actual number is perhaps 10 times higher, or closer to 50 million, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

The bleak milestone was reached as new cases in the U.S. run at about 54,000 a day.

While that’s down from a peak of well over 70,000 in the second half of July, cases are rising in nearly 20 states, and deaths are climbing in most. Many Americans have resisted wearing masks and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!