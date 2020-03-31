Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

US passes China in number of COVID-19 deaths, more people have now died of disease than died in 9/11

Posted: 11:15 AM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 14:16:34-04
items.[0].image.alt
AP
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
US passes China in number of COVID-19 deaths, more people have now died of disease than died in 9/11

The U.S. has surpassed China in the number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Johns Hopkins reported 3,416 deaths lined to COVID-19 across the country — about 100 more than the 3,309 deaths reported in China.

The deaths linked to the coronavirus also now outnumber the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. A total of 2,977 victims died in the Sept. 11 attacks — 2,753 combined in the World Trade Center and subsequent plane crashes, 184 at the Pentagon and the subsequent plane crash, and 40 on United Airlines Flight 93.

The United States currently ranks third in the world in deaths linked to the coronavirus. Currently, Italy and Spain lead the world in COVID-19 deaths with 12,428 and 8,269, respectively. The United States still leads the world in the number of confirmed cases of the virus at 174,000.

Around the world, there are more than 826,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 40,000 deaths linked to the disease.

The portion of the country hardest hit by the coronavirus continues to be New York City, where more than 40,000 people have contracted the disease. The city alone represents nearly one-third of all U.S. deaths, with at least 932.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.