US passes China in number of COVID-19 deaths, more people have now died of disease than died in 9/11

The U.S. has surpassed China in the number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Johns Hopkins reported 3,416 deaths lined to COVID-19 across the country — about 100 more than the 3,309 deaths reported in China.

The deaths linked to the coronavirus also now outnumber the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. A total of 2,977 victims died in the Sept. 11 attacks — 2,753 combined in the World Trade Center and subsequent plane crashes, 184 at the Pentagon and the subsequent plane crash, and 40 on United Airlines Flight 93.

The United States currently ranks third in the world in deaths linked to the coronavirus. Currently, Italy and Spain lead the world in COVID-19 deaths with 12,428 and 8,269, respectively. The United States still leads the world in the number of confirmed cases of the virus at 174,000.

Around the world, there are more than 826,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 40,000 deaths linked to the disease.

The portion of the country hardest hit by the coronavirus continues to be New York City, where more than 40,000 people have contracted the disease. The city alone represents nearly one-third of all U.S. deaths, with at least 932.