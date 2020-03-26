Menu

US now leads world in total number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing China

Posted: 3:07 PM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 18:13:47-04
Kamil Zihnioglu/AP
This picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows an electronic billboard information as traveler&#39;s advice about the coronavirus at the arrival hall from Beijing at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. France&#39;s government announced Sunday it will repatriate up to hundreds of French citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly new virus. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has now surpassed the total number of cases in China, where the new coronavirus was first reported.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday evening that more than 82,400 cases have been reported in the U.S. and nearly 81,800 cases have been confirmed in China.

The U.S. has also surpassed the Italians in total number of cases, but Italy still leads the world in the amount of deaths in connection with the virus, with at least 8,215. Johns Hopkins shows 3,291 people have died in China and 1,178 in the U.S.

When asked about the U.S. now leading the world in the number of COVID-19 cases, President Donald Trump pointed to the testing being done in America, and he suggested there were more cases in China than the country is reporting.

