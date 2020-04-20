US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners

NEW YORK (AP) — Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up sharply, and researchers believe it's related to the coronavirus epidemic.

Such poisonings were up about 20 percent in the first three months of this year, compared with the same periods in 2018 and 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Monday.

This year's increase coincided with outbreaks of the new coronavirus in the U.S., along with stay-at-home orders and guidance to clean hands and dirty surfaces.