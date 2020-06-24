Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-24 14:37:49-04

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and the IRS wants the money back.

The federal tax agency is asking state officials to help claw back the cash it says was mistakenly sent. The legislation that authorized the payments during the pandemic doesn’t specifically exclude jail or prison inmates.

An IRS spokesman says the agency is relying on the unrelated Social Security Act, which bans incarcerated people from receiving some types of benefit payments.

Some groups say inmates need the money, especially if they've been recently released.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson