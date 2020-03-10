US death toll from COVID-19 now at 29, with over 800 cases

The U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 29.

A majority of the deaths have been in Washington state, where 24 people have passed away as a result of the virus. Both California and Florida have confirmed two deaths. And, one of the latest deaths was reported in New Jersey on Tuesday.

More than 800 cases have now been confirmed in the country, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. That total is expected to climb steadily as testing ramps up across the U.S.

Vice President Mike Pence and the White House's coronavirus task force is set to hold a briefing over the outbreak at about 5:30 p.m. ET:

Johns Hopkins says over 118,100 cases have been confirmed across the planet and the worldwide death toll has exceeded 4,200. At this time, a vast majority of the cases remain in mainland China, where the virus was first detected.

The ongoing outbreak has been declared a “public health emergency” by the World Health Organization.

On Tuesday, the governor of New York deployed the National Guard to a New York City suburb in the hopes of containing the spread of the coronavirus. The deployment came after five people in New Rochelle tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Major events are also being affected by the outbreak. Tuesday, officials said they're considering postponing Coachella and Stagecoach due to concerns about the virus. Major sporting events will also likely go on without fans. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that he is recommending that indoor athletic events take place without spectators for the time being.

For the first time this election season, Democratic presidential candidates canceled events due to the virus. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both called off their rallies that were set to be held in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, a growing list of universities said they would be suspending in-person classes amid COVID-19 fears. Instead many schools will conduct classes online.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 is spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another, or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

There are people who are at a higher risk of getting very sick with COVID-19. The CDC says older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, are at a high risk.

If you’re at a higher risk, the CDC says to stock up on supplies, take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others, wash your hands often, and avoid crowds.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to CDC. Call your doctor if you develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or you’ve recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of the disease.

The CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

· Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

· Staying home when you are sick

· Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash

· Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

· Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; or if soap and water isn’t readily available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

