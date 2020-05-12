Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Upset over having to wear mask, man smashes rock into Detroit bus windshield

items.[0].videoTitle
"It's disturbing to say the least," said Glenn Tolbert after hearing that a man threw a rock into the windshield of a DDOT bus because he was upset that the driver told him he had to wear a mask to ride.
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 14:21:34-04

"It's disturbing, to say the least," said Glenn Tolbert after hearing that a man threw a rock into the windshield of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus because he was upset that the driver told him he had to wear a mask to ride.

Tolbert, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26, said they are working with officials with the City of Detroit to design a barrier that would keep drivers protected from coronavirus and potential assaults.

The driver, who was not injured, posted pictures of the smashed windshield to Facebook after it happened Friday.

No arrest has been made, but Transit Police and Detroit Police are continuing to investigate.

WXYZ's Kimberly Craig originially reported this story.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.