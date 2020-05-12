Upset over having to wear mask, man smashes rock into Detroit bus windshield

"It's disturbing, to say the least," said Glenn Tolbert after hearing that a man threw a rock into the windshield of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus because he was upset that the driver told him he had to wear a mask to ride.

Tolbert, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26, said they are working with officials with the City of Detroit to design a barrier that would keep drivers protected from coronavirus and potential assaults.

The driver, who was not injured, posted pictures of the smashed windshield to Facebook after it happened Friday.

No arrest has been made, but Transit Police and Detroit Police are continuing to investigate.

WXYZ's Kimberly Craig originially reported this story.