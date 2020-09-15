Menu

University of Wisconsin faculty vote to eliminate spring break to limit spread of COVID-19

The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Faculty Senate has voted in favor of eliminating spring break next semester to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 15, 2020
MADISON, Wis. — Faculty at the University of Wisconsin haved voted to eliminate spring break from the 2020-2021 academic calendar with the hope that doing so will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Faculty Senate voted 140-7 on the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday. The revised calendar eliminates spring break and starts classes a week later on Jan. 25.

Classes now end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

Officials say dropping spring break would discourage students and staff from traveling long distances and bringing the virus back to campus.

This story was originally published by Jackson Danbeck on WTMJ in Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

