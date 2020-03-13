Universal Studios closes both Orlando and Hollywood theme parks amid coronavirus pandemic

Universal Studios is the latest entertainment venue to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Hollywood and Orlando theme parks confirmed on their Twitter accounts that they would be temporarily shutting down.

Universal Hollywood said it expects to remain closed until March 28. Universal Orlando Resort did not give a date in which it anticipates reopening, but said it expects to remain closed "through the end of March."

Stores surrounding each theme park remain open. Both theme parks say they have "flexible programs" for those who have already booked trips to the theme parks.

Universal Studios follows in the footsteps of Disney, which closed both Disney World and Disneyland due to the pandemic on Thursday.