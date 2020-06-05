Universal Orlando reopening all parks beginning Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is reopening all of its theme parks beginning Friday.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay will open with limited attendance and safety guidelines in place. Universal's CityWalk entertainment center reopened on May 14.

The parks are the first major theme parks in Florida to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other majors parks like Disney World (July 11 and July 15), SeaWorld (June 11) and Busch Gardens (June 11) have also announced their planned reopening dates.

New safety procedures in place at Universal include:



Guests and team members are required to wear face coverings

Guests and team members are required to undergo temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be able to enter Universal CityWalk or the theme parks

Staggered parking within the parking garage to help create distance between travel groups

Limiting and reducing daily park attendance and attraction ridership in Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay

Increasing cleaning and disinfection of food locations, ride vehicles and other frequent "touch points" that go beyond our already-aggressive cleaning procedures

Social distancing at all locations through the parks, within attractions and queues and at restaurants

Having Virtual Line™ experiences available for select attractions

Offering contactless payments and "no touch" policies where possible

