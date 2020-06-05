Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Universal Orlando reopening all parks beginning Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it's delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida and that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Thursday, April 30, 2020 that the company was delaying construction on its fourth park at Orlando Universal Resort. The Epic Universe theme park was announced last year to great fanfare. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)
Universal Orlando reopening all parks beginning Friday
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 08:13:26-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is reopening all of its theme parks beginning Friday.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay will open with limited attendance and safety guidelines in place. Universal's CityWalk entertainment center reopened on May 14.

The parks are the first major theme parks in Florida to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other majors parks like Disney World (July 11 and July 15), SeaWorld (June 11) and Busch Gardens (June 11) have also announced their planned reopening dates.

New safety procedures in place at Universal include:

  • Guests and team members are required to wear face coverings
  • Guests and team members are required to undergo temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be able to enter Universal CityWalk or the theme parks
  • Staggered parking within the parking garage to help create distance between travel groups
  • Limiting and reducing daily park attendance and attraction ridership in Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay
  • Increasing cleaning and disinfection of food locations, ride vehicles and other frequent "touch points" that go beyond our already-aggressive cleaning procedures
  • Social distancing at all locations through the parks, within attractions and queues and at restaurants
  • Having Virtual Line™ experiences available for select attractions
  • Offering contactless payments and "no touch" policies where possible

Click here for more information.

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo