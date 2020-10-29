United Airlines to soon offer free COVID tests on flights between New Jersey, UK

NEWARK, N.J. - Before the holiday travel season picks up, United Airlines said they will be offering free coronavirus tests to passengers on select flights between New Jersey and the United Kingdom, beginning Nov. 16.

According to a press release, the airline launched the 4-week pilot program that will run from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11.

United is only rapidly testing passengers flying between Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow, free of charge.

United said appointments are required, and passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get results back in time.

"We believe the ability to provide fast, same-day COVID-19 testing will play a vital role in safely reopening travel around the world and navigating quarantines and travel restrictions, particularly to key international destinations like London," said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United in the news release. "Through this pilot program, we'll guarantee that everyone* onboard has tested negative for COVID-19, adding another element to our layered approach to safety. United will continue to lead on testing, while at the same time exploring new solutions that contribute to the safest travel experience possible."

United said Premise Health is administering the rapid testing pilot program.

Travelers flying into the UK still face a mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to the US Embassy in the United Kingdom.