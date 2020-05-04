Menu

Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo Drexel University in Philadelphia. Students at more than 25 universities are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds from their schools after finding that the online classes they are being offered do not match up to the classroom experience. Grainger Rickenbaker, a freshman who filed a class action lawsuit against Drexel University in Philadelphia, said the online classes he’s been taking are poor substitutes for classroom learning. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Students at more than 25 universities are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds from their schools after finding that the online classes they're being offered don't match up to the classroom experience.

The class-action lawsuits have been filed against prestigious private schools and large public universities alike.

The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month.

Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order.

Schools insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.

