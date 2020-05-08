UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a 'tsunami of hate'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing "a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering."

The U.N. chief said anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.

Guterres says migrants and refugees have been vilified as a source of the virus and then denied access to medical treatment.

He says older people, journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are also being targeted.

Guterres appealed for an all-out effort to end hate speech globally."