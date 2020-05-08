Menu

UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a 'tsunami of hate'

Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the UNHCR - Global Refugee Forum at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. When financial markets collapsed and the world faced its last great crisis in 2008, major powers worked together to restore the global economy, but the COVID-19 pandemic has been striking for the opposite response. The financial crisis gave birth to the leaders’ summit of the Group of 20, the world’s richest countries responsible for 80% of the global economy. But when Guterres proposed ahead of their summit in late March that G-20 leaders adopt a “wartime” plan and cooperate on the global response to suppress the virus, there was no response (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
Posted at 2:50 PM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 17:50:55-04

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing "a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering."

The U.N. chief said anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.

Guterres says migrants and refugees have been vilified as a source of the virus and then denied access to medical treatment.

He says older people, journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are also being targeted.

Guterres appealed for an all-out effort to end hate speech globally."

