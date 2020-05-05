Uber says drivers, riders will be required to wear masks amid pandemic

With the world still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, Uber says soon drivers and riders will be required to wear a face mask or a face covering while inside a ride-sharing vehicle.

According to CNN , the company will roll out the new policy in the coming weeks in specific markets, which includes the United States.

In a statement to CBS News , Uber said they plan on shipping supplies to drivers before they implement the new policy.

The ride-sharing company said they are developing technology that would detect drivers' usage of face coverings, CNN reported.