Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Uber says drivers, riders will be required to wear masks amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matt Rourke/AP
**HOLD FOR STORY** In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo taxi driver Nicolae Hent, wearing a protective mask, poses for a photograph before before starting work in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Uber says drivers, riders will be required to wear masks amid pandemic
Posted at 1:26 PM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 17:00:10-04

With the world still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, Uber says soon drivers and riders will be required to wear a face mask or a face covering while inside a ride-sharing vehicle.

According to CNN , the company will roll out the new policy in the coming weeks in specific markets, which includes the United States.

In a statement to CBS News , Uber said they plan on shipping supplies to drivers before they implement the new policy.

The ride-sharing company said they are developing technology that would detect drivers' usage of face coverings, CNN reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.