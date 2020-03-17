Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Uber and Lyft suspend Pool and Shared rides amid COVID-19 outbreak

Posted: 10:31 AM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 14:17:29-04
items.[0].image.alt
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. Members of Congress are asking ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft to improve safety and clean up their act. They introduced a bill that would help riders confirm that a driver is legitimate and not a fake driver hoping to do harm. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Uber and Lyft suspend Pool and Shared rides amid COVID-19 outbreak

Both Uber and Lyft are suspending their Pool and Shared ride options as the companies work to limit personal interactions amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Uber was first to announce Tuesday morning that it’s suspending its Pool option in the United States, Canada, London and Paris. The Pool option matches riders heading in the same direction, so they can share the ride and cost.

“Our goal is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve,” wrote Uber’s SVP for Rides and Platform, Andrew MacDonald in a statement.

MacDonald says Uber is also sending in-app messages to riders reminding them to travel only when necessary and to take steps to protect themselves and their drivers.

“We want to help ensure the safety of everyone in our cities, while being available for essential travel needs,” wrote MacDonald. “We are in contact with local leaders globally and expect to take similar action when needed elsewhere. Stay safe and please use Uber responsibly.

Uber says it’s also working to provide its drivers with disinfectants to help them keep their cars clean.

“Supplies are very limited, but we’re partnering with manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible,” Uber wrote. “We’ll be prioritizing distribution to drivers in cities with the greatest need.”

Lyft followed Uber’s lead on Tuesday and announced that it’s pausing the company’s Shared rides across all of its markets.

“The health and safety of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we’re dedicated to doing what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and base our actions on official guidance," said a Lyft spokesperson in a statement.

The White House has advised Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus. And on Monday, President Donald Trump released new guidelines that included the recommendation to avoid groups larger than 10.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 and how you can help prevent spreading the virus further.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.