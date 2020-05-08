U.S. deaths linked to the coronavirus reach 75,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached more than 75,000, according to a databse kept by Johns Hopkins.

More than 1.25 million Americans are confirmed to have contracted the virus since officials first detected it in the U.S. in January.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in both deaths linked to the and total confirmed infections. U.S. health experts believe both totals are, in reality, much higher than currently reported due to the country's lack of testing capacity.

New York and New Jersey remain the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States. Combined, the two states have reported nearly half a million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and about 35,000 deaths.

Massachusetts and Michigan are the only two other states where deaths linked to COVID-19 total more than 4,000.

Nearly 200,000 people in the U.S. have recovered from the coronavirus. Health experts believe the exact number of people who have recovered is also much higher, as some people with COVID-19 exhibit mild symptoms and never seek medical treatment. Recoveries are also a lagging statistic, as a person is considered "recovered" after two weeks of not exhibiting any symptoms.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 4 million. As of Friday morning, 3.8 million people around the world were confirmed to have contracted the virus. Worldwide deaths linked to the virus now total nearly 270,000.

Around the world, 1.3 million people are confirmed to have recovered from the coronavirus.