Tyler Perry surprises elderly, high-risk shoppers by paying for groceries in Atlanta, Louisiana

Actor Tyler Perry surprised shoppers Wednesday at two grocery store chains when he bought their groceries for them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX5 reported that once they reached the checkout line, seniors and higher-risk shoppers were gifted by Perry, who had paid for their groceries in full.

Seniors and higher-risk Kroger shoppers at 44 metro Atlanta stores received a nice surprise this morning! When they went to check out they learned @tylerperry had paid their grocery tab in full! #wereallinthistogether #covid19 pic.twitter.com/R93kypbvet — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) April 8, 2020

Perry paid for the groceries at 44 different Kroger's stores in Atlanta.

According to WBRZ , Perry also paid for the groceries at 29 Winn-Dixie's in Louisiana.