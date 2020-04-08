Menu

Tyler Perry surprises elderly, high-risk shoppers by paying for groceries in Atlanta, Louisiana

Tyler Perry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 16:18:39-04

Actor Tyler Perry surprised shoppers Wednesday at two grocery store chains when he bought their groceries for them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX5 reported that once they reached the checkout line, seniors and higher-risk shoppers were gifted by Perry, who had paid for their groceries in full.

Perry paid for the groceries at 44 different Kroger's stores in Atlanta.

According to WBRZ , Perry also paid for the groceries at 29 Winn-Dixie's in Louisiana.

