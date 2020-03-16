TV shows, movies affected by coronavirus pandemic

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Like in many other industries, the coronavirus pandemic is sending shockwaves through Hollywood.

TV shows and films have halted production, delayed release dates or made other changes to protect their staff as the U.S. attempts to further prevent the spread of the virus, which causes COVID-19.

TV

Despite the fact that many people are turning to their televisions for entertainment while social distancing, a growing number of shows have suspended production, including:

“Grey’s Anatomy”

The long-running medical drama is postponing production for at least three weeks as a precautionary measure, CNN and The L.A. Times report.

“Survivor”

CBS has delayed the production of season 41 of the popular reality show. “Pending worldwide events,” the show plans to return to production on May 19, according to a statement obtained by Deadline and Entertainment Weekly.

“The Amazing Race”

The globe-trotting reality series was one of the first shows to announce it was suspending production due to the virus on Feb. 28. It was in the early stages of season 33. The show said, “Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home.”

“The Bachelorette”

Clare Crawley will have to wait a little while longer to find “Mr. Right.” Season 16 of the ABC dating show has been postponed. In an Instagram video, host Chris Harrison said Saturday that the crew will reassess the matter in two weeks.

“The Morning Show”

The Apple TV show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon announced it was taking a two-week hiatus due to concerns about the virus, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. These other shows on the platform are also reportedly affected: Servant, See, For All Mankind and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

“The Price is Right”

The CBS morning game show announced it was suspending production for at least two weeks, TMZ and Deadline report.

“Riverdale”

Production of the CW show was halted after it was revealed that a person working on the show had come in contact with someone with the virus, Warner Bros. told Deadline and CNBC in a statement.

“General Hospital”

Deadline reports General Hospital began suspending production on March 16.

“Stranger Things”

Production of Netflix’s flagship series has halted, as has many of its titles, like Russian Doll, The Witcher, and Grace and Frankie, according to Deadline.

FX shows

Production has been stopped for “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “Snowfall” and “Y,” according Variety and Deadline.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

The host tweeted that she and her team at the show decided to suspend production until March 30. "We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored."

“The Tonight Show” and “Late Night”

After initially taping their shows with no audiences, the Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers-fronted shows have halted production, The L.A. Times and

No audiences

In lieu of suspending production, some shows have ditched their live audiences to help protect their hosts and crews from the virus. Those shows include: “The View,” “Rachel Ray,” “The Daily Show,” “Watch What Happens Live,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Late Show,” “Last Week Tonight,” “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Film

In addition to TV shows, several movie release dates have been pushed back due to the outbreak. Those include:

“A Quiet Place Part 2”

John Krasinski announced that the release of his film would be delayed so audience could watch it together, like he intended.

“F9”

It has also been announced that ninth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise will be suspended amid the pandemic.

“No Time to Die”

The release date for Daniel Craig’s final Bond film has been pushed back to November, MGM and Universal producers announced.

“Mulan”

The live action version of the Disney film was scheduled to be released on March 27, but it will open at a later date, which hasn’t been announced yet.

“New Mutants”

The film set in the Marvel Universe was supposed to come out on April 3, but its release date has been pushed back as well.

