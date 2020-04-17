TV doctors Oz and Phil explaining controversial Fox comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Two television doctors — Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil — find themselves trying to explain comments made on Fox News Channel about the coronavirus.

Dr. Mehmet Oz says he misspoke during an appearance where he said reopening schools was a "very appetizing opportunity" despite the coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phil McGraw says he used bad examples while appearing on Laura Ingraham's show when he compared coronavirus deaths to deaths caused by cigarettes, auto accidents and swimming pools.

McGraw says it was important for people to follow the advice of doctors, but he's concerned about long-term depression caused by quarantines.