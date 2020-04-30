Menu

TSA: Over 500 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Posted at 9:24 AM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 12:24:13-04

Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that over 500 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five people who work for TSA have also died from the virus, the agency said in a statement.

The agency said that out of the 505 employees who tested positive, 212 have recovered from the virus.

Most of the positive cases were found at the busiest airports in the nation, according to the agency.

The agency said there were 105 positive cases at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, 98 of those cases were TSA employees.

LaGuardia had 32 positive cases, and Newark Liberty International in New Jersey had 56 total confirmed cases.

Other airports that were high on the list were Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (27), Miami International Airport (18), Denver International Airport (17), Logan International in Boston (16), and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago (15).

