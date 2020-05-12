Trump tweets support for Elon Musk as Tesla CEO reopens factory in defiance of California law

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said Monday that he would open his factory in California in defiance of state health orders.

"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Trump tweeted.

On Monday, Musk tweeted that he had restarted production at his Tesla factory in Freemont, California. In his tweet, he asked that if anyone at the facility were to be arrested for defying orders, it be him.

Alameda County Health Department has deemed Tesla a nonessential business and said it should remain closed amid the pandemic. The plant has been closed since March 23.

However, over the weekend, Tesla sued the health department, asking the court to overrule the county's classification of the company.

According to The Associated Press, the health department says it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan.

In an expletive-filled Twitter thread last month, Musk referred to California's stay-at-home laws as "fascist."

