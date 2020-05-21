Trump to visit Ford plant in Michigan, state attorney general asks him to wear mask during tour

YPSILANTI, Mich. — President Donald Trump will visit Ford Motor Company's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday.

The Rawsonville plant has been used to produce personal protective equipment and ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The White House asked to visit Ford's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., as part of the president's tour to thank businesses producing PPE and important medical equipment," a statement by Ford said. "We're proud to assemble more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker and welcome Thursday's visit as part of Ford's longstanding history of hosting sitting presidents and senior government leaders."

A White House source said that Trump would discuss the collaboration between Ford and GE to make ventilators and PPE. He will deliver remarks after the visit, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Prior to his tour, the White House says that Trump will participate in a "listening session" with African-American leaders. That's currently scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Trump's visit marks the third time in three weeks in which he's visited factories supplying medical equipment during the pandemic. In visits to factories in Phoenix and Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump chose not to wear a mask — despite workers at the facility doing so.

In a letter to Trump published Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urged Trump to wear a mask during his visit to Ford, saying he had a "not only a legal responsibility but a social and moral responsibility" to do so and prevent the spread of the virus.

According to CNBC, Trump was asked on Tuesday if he planned to wear a mask during his tour of the Ford plant.

"It depends. In certain areas I would," the president said. "So, we'll see. Where it's appropriate, I will."

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.