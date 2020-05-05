Trump to tour Arizona Honeywell facility that's pivoted to making N95 masks

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Phoenix area on Tuesday, making a stop at a Honeywell facility that has been enlisted to help in manufacturing much-needed N95 masks.

Trump will visit Honeywell to highlight the company's "investment in critical medical equipment production within the United States and the addition of 500 manufacturing jobs in Arizona."

Trump boarded Air Force One around 11 a.m. ET and is expected to arrive in Phoenix after 2:30 p.m. ET.

Honeywell, which manufactures dozens of products from aerospace technologies to home security products, has added new production capability in Phoenix to meet the increased demand for N-95 respirator masks amid the coronavirus.

The Arizona visit is Trump's first trip away from the Washington area in more than a month. He last traveled to the crucial battleground state in February for a "Keep America Great" rally.

Trump said he also hopes to visit Ohio soon, and hopes to be able to hold rallies as states begin to reopen.

