Trump to deliver remarks from White House Friday, ending extended media silence

President Donald Trump will deliver an address from the White House Rose Garden Friday regarding the federal government's effort to distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine — his first on-camera comments in more than a week.

The update comes as the virus spreads throughout the country at an alarming and uncontrolled rate. At least 100,000 Americans are confirmed to have contracted the virus every day for the last 10 days, culminating in a record-shattering 153,000 cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations linked to the virus have reached all-time highs since the pandemic began, and deaths linked to the virus are beginning to tick up as well.

The update also comes days after Pfizer announced that its vaccine candidate has been 90% effective in Phase 3 trials. The company says it is on track to apply for Emergency Use Status by the end of the month, meaning that some Americans could receive the vaccine before the year's end. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration's top infectious disease expert, predicted earlier this week that the vaccine would be widely available in April.



Friday's remarks will be Trump's first on-camera comments since Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election. Trump has not delivered comments to the press on-camera since Nov. 5, when at a press conference in the White House press room he falsely claimed he would win the presidential election on still-baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Trump has appeared on camera just once in the last week — a Veteran's Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery at which he did not speak.

Trump's extended media blackout is out of step with the first four years of his administration. Trump has rarely shied away from speaking with reporters, as he often makes himself available for on-camera interviews with the White House press pool on the front lawn and has taken to calling friendly media outlets for phone interviews.

However, since last Thursday, Trump has only delivered statements through his Twitter account, where he has continued to spread misinformation about the 2020 election. In the past week, Twitter has taken action on about 50 of Trump's tweets or retweets — be it adding a link to more information, adding a fact check or hiding the tweet from timelines completely.