Trump, task force to hold Sunday evening coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump will again hold a press briefing along with his coronavirus task force at the White House on Sunday evening.

Trump's press briefing comes hours after the number of confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 reached 40,000, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University.

His briefing also comes as state governors weigh the decision to relaxing social distancing guidelines to allow non-essential workers to return to their jobs. Last week, Trump initially declared he held power to "reopen" states and would ultimately decide as to when workers could return to their jobs.

On Thursday, he walked back those claims when rolling out his administration's formal plan to re-start the U.S. economy. Those plans leave ultimate authority up to states but said some workers could return to their jobs as early as next month. A handful of Midwest states have said they plan to reopen by May 1.

The decision state governors face on reopening economies has become increasingly political in recent days. Protests have taken place in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and other states, as conservative groups call on governors to relax social distancing guidelines. Trump appeared to back those protesters in a series of Friday tweets calling for the "liberation" of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Trump reiterated his support for the protests during a briefing on Saturday, and also defended one of his administration's economist who compared the protesters to "modern-day Rosa Parks."

Trump used his task force briefing to tout his administration's response to the virus, saying that the U.S.'s testing capabilities had greatly increased. However, a handful of state governors on Sunday said that more testing is needed to fully understand the virus, according to CNN. Trump on Saturday also said that the nation's stockpile of ventilators had been replenished, and had even promised foreign countries that he would send along surplusses.

