Trump says he will have 'more information' next week regarding funding to WHO

President Donald Trump said during his press daily press briefing Friday that he will have "more information" next week regarding the United States' funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump's comments came a day after Politico reported that federal officials would need to seek higher approval before sending funds to the organization for the remainder of the fiscal year.

When asked directly why he thought it was appropriate to cut funding to a health organization in the midst of a global pandemic, Trump mentioned that the United States sends the most amount of money to the WHO with what he says was little return. Trump also called the WHO a "China-centric" organization.

Trump's comments come after he said he was going to put a hold on funds to the WHO earlier this week.

“We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO," Trump said Tuesday. "We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it."

Later in the press conference, Trump appeared to walk back those claims.