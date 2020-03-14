Trump says he has been tested for the novel coronavirus

President Donald Trump said in a briefing at the White House Saturday that he has been tested for the coronavirus. Trump said the tests were "sent to a lab" and the results have not yet come back.

Reporters present during the update were submitted to temperature screenings. Those with a temperature above 99.9 were not permitted to attend the press conference.

Trump also said that his temperature was taken before the press conference, but he declined to give the reading.

During a press conference in the Rose Garden on Friday, Trump said that he did not plan to self-isolate, despite coming into contact with people who have since tested positive for the coronavirus at CPAC and at an event with the Brazilian leader, Jair Bolsonaro. At that same press conference, he repeatedly shook hands with health industry CEOs and other government officials.

"It almost becomes a habit," Trump said when asked about shaking hands.

He also added that he was "ever was a hand-shaker" until he "became a politician" and said he "needed to get out of the habit of shaking hands."

After Trump's brief appearance at the press conference, Vice President Mike Pence said that the Trump administration was expanding its coronavirus travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. Travel to those nations will be cut off at Monday at midnight ET.

U.S. citizens will be allowed back into the country, though they will be screened upon entry and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Previously, the Trump administration had exempted the UK and Ireland from a 30-day travel ban to Europe, which went into effect at midnight ET on Friday.

.

Pence also said Saturday that the Senate would vote "early next week" on a coronavirus stimulus bill. The Trump administration said Friday that they approve of the bill, and the House passed the bill Saturday morning.

According to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the House will need to vote on revised language on Monday, though he did not specify which language needed to be corrected.