Trump orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor military, coronavirus victims

Flags at the White House, federal buildings, and national monuments are at half-staff to honor those who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump issued the order to mark the loss of nearly 95,000 people who have died from COVID-19.

I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

According to Johns Hopkins University , there are 1.5 million people with the deadly virus in the United States.

Flags will remain at half-staff until noon on Monday to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.