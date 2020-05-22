Menu

Trump orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor military, coronavirus victims

Flags at the White House, federal buildings, and national monuments are at half-staff to honor those who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump issued the order to mark the loss of nearly 95,000 people who have died from COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University , there are 1.5 million people with the deadly virus in the United States.

Flags will remain at half-staff until noon on Monday to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.

