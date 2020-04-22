Trump order to bar new green cards, not temporary visas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced what he describes as a "temporary suspension of immigration into the United States."

But the executive order he is expected to sign Wednesday would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers.

Trump said Tuesday he would place a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

But he said there would be "certain exemptions" but declined to outline them Tuesday. It's a return to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis for Trump.