Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Trump order to bar new green cards, not temporary visas

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump order to bar new green cards, not temporary visas
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 14:58:01-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced what he describes as a "temporary suspension of immigration into the United States."

But the executive order he is expected to sign Wednesday would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers.

Trump said Tuesday he would place a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

But he said there would be "certain exemptions" but declined to outline them Tuesday. It's a return to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis for Trump. 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.