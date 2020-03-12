Trump met with Brazil president's aide who has tested positive for COVID-19

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The communications chief for Brazil's president has tested positive for the new coronavirus just days after flying with his boss to Florida where he also met U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director Fábio Wajngarten tested positive and Bolsonaro's office says measures are being taken to protect the president's health.

Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the U.S. On Saturday, he was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and posted a photo of himself posing beside Trump.

A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they spoke to the crowd.

Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine. He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the statement.

When asked about meeting with the Brazilian official, Trump said Thursday that he’s not worried.

“We had dinner together in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation,” said Trump. “I don’t know if the press aide was there, if he was there, he was there. We did nothing very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time, had a great conversation. He’s doing a terrific job in Brazil and we’ll find out what happens, I guess they’re being tested right now. Let’s put it this way, I’m not concerned.”

