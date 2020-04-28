Menu

Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to virus

President Donald Trump listens as Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., talks about the coronavirus response during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 14:29:40-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic while promising to help states safely begin reopening their economies.

Trump was visited at the White House on Tuesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The president insisted that the United States was doing enough testing to protect Americans reentering the workforce.

He said the administration was talking with airlines about requiring virus and temperature checks for travelers arriving from certain international locations.

Florida health authorities have attributed many of the state's cases to people who arrived from other hot spots.

