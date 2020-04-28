Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic while promising to help states safely begin reopening their economies.

Trump was visited at the White House on Tuesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The president insisted that the United States was doing enough testing to protect Americans reentering the workforce.

He said the administration was talking with airlines about requiring virus and temperature checks for travelers arriving from certain international locations.

Florida health authorities have attributed many of the state's cases to people who arrived from other hot spots.