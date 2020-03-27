Trump invokes Defense Production Act, orders GM to begin fulfilling federal contracts for ventilators

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would invoke powers granted to him under the Defense Production Act (DPA) to order General Motors to begin producing ventilators to address a nationwide shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the White House on Friday, Trump said that he was having "productive talks" with GM regarding the company's offer to make ventilators but that he was invoking the act because "the fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course."

Trump's statement comes hours after he tweeted that GM needed to "immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!" In an earlier tweet, he threatened to "invoke P," which he later clarified referred to the DPA.

As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

During a call with Fox News on Thursday, Trump questioned whether some states needed the number of ventilators they were requesting.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pleaded with the federal government to address a ventilator shortage in his state, the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

