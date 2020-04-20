Menu

Trump, Congress near deal on small business, hospital aid

Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 13:42:06-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Trump administration and Congress are laboring toward an agreement on an aid package of more than $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money.

The emerging deal would also add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

The package is nearly double the $250 billion White House request of almost two weeks ago.

President Donald Trump offered optimistic assessments Sunday that a deal could be reached Monday, but it's not clear that will happen.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he is hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the small business payroll program back up by midweek.

