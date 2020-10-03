Official: Next 48 hours critical for Trump on virus fight

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care as he battles the coronavirus at a military hospital.

The comments came after it was revealed that Trump was administered supplemental oxygen Friday morning at the White House before he was transported to the hospital, although staff insisted he had only mild symptoms.

Trump’s doctors, for their part, painted a rosy picture of the president’s health in a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

But the briefing by Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley and other doctors raised more questions than it answered.

Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updates the nation on the president's condition from the hospital Saturday morning.

Conley added that Trump was "72 hours into his diagnosis now," so Saturday was the "most critical in determining the course of this illness."

Trump was admitted Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning.

He said that Trump's symptoms, including cough and nasal congestion "are now resolving and improving."

Dr. Brian Garabaldi said that Trump received an injection of Remdesivir yesterday and will be taking that over the next five days.

"The plan for today since he is doing well is to encourage him to eat and drink and stay hydrated and be up out of bed and working and doing the things that he needs to do to get well," Dr. Garabaldi said.

Dr. Conley explained why President Trump was on Remdesivir instead of antibodies.

"Remdesivir works differently than antibodies," Dr. Conley stated. "We are maximizing all aspects of his care, attacking the virus in a multipronged approach. I did not want to hold anything back if there was any possibility that it would add value to his care and expert at his return, I wanted to take it. The team agreed."

Dr. Sean Dooley, Pulmonary Critical Care, said during the press conference that they were monitoring President Trump's cardiac function, his kidney, and lower functions and they were all normal. He added that Trump did not have any difficulty breathing and was walking around the White House unit upstairs.

"He is in good spirits," said Dr. Dooley. "As we completing rounds this morning, the quote he left us with was, 'I feel like I could walk out of here today.' That was very encouraging from him."

On Saturday, Trump tweeted his thanks to the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed.